Uncle Arjun Sarja scripts Dhurva Sarja’s 'Pogaru'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja-starrer Pogaru, directed by Nanda Kishore, now has the stamp of his uncle, Arjun Sarja, who will be coming on board as the story writer of the film. While Dhruva, who considers Arjun his mentor, ensures to take his uncle’s advice before starting a project, this time, he will even be involved in the scripting stage.

For the first schedule of the film, Dhruva lost 30 kg. when he shot the school portions. Now, ready to start the second schedule, for which he is back to his regular weight and look, and in the meantime, the makers have fine-tuned the script. Dhruva says, “Some kind of maturity was required in the script, and Arjun’s story matched the film and team’s wavelength. More importantly, uncle has often succeeded in bringing out a message in a film that has commercial elements,” he says.

Dhruva felt that with a title like Pogaru, something more was required to strengthen the content and character. “We had a number of versions for Pogaru, but the best we felt was the one written by Arjun uncle,” says Dhruva, who clarifies that the school portions shot in the first schedule will remain as it is. “That’s an important portion in our film, nothing will be changed,” he tells us.

Producer Gangadhar, who was keen to associate with Dhruva didn’t mind waiting as long as the team came out with a good project. The makers now plans to resume the second schedule, in the first week of October. Meanwhile, director Nanda plans to come out with the teaser, which is likely to release on October 6, which happens to be Dhurva Sarja’s birthday. While Ravi Shankar has been part of the cast, the team will now decide on the heroine and the rest of the cast, before they start the shoot. The film’s music is by Arjun Janya.

As reported earlier Dhruva, simultaneously wants to take up the project with producer Uday K Mehta. “I will complete a schedule or two of Pogaru and start off with my other film,” he says.