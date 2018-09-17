Home Entertainment Kannada

Uncle Arjun Sarja scripts Dhurva Sarja’s 'Pogaru'

Dhruva Sarja-starrer Pogaru, directed by Nanda Kishore, now has the stamp of his uncle, Arjun Sarja, who will be coming on board as the story writer of the film.

Published: 17th September 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 02:27 AM   |  A+A-

Dhruv Sarja

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Dhruva Sarja-starrer Pogaru, directed by Nanda Kishore, now has the stamp of his uncle, Arjun Sarja, who will be coming on board as the story writer of the film. While Dhruva, who considers Arjun his mentor, ensures to take his uncle’s advice before starting a project, this time, he will even be involved in the scripting stage.

For the first schedule of the film, Dhruva lost 30 kg. when he shot the school portions. Now, ready to start the second schedule, for which he is back to his regular weight and look, and in the meantime, the makers have fine-tuned the script. Dhruva says, “Some kind of maturity was required in the script, and Arjun’s story matched the film and team’s wavelength. More importantly, uncle has often succeeded in bringing out a message in a film that has commercial elements,” he says.

Dhruva felt that with a title like Pogaru, something more was required to strengthen the content and character.  “We had a number of versions for Pogaru, but the best we felt was the one written by Arjun uncle,” says Dhruva, who clarifies that the school portions shot in the first schedule will remain as it is. “That’s an important portion in our film, nothing will be changed,” he tells us.

Producer Gangadhar, who was keen to associate with Dhruva didn’t mind waiting as long as the team came out with a good project. The makers now plans to resume the second schedule, in the first week of October. Meanwhile, director Nanda plans to come out with the teaser, which is likely to release on October 6, which happens to be Dhurva Sarja’s birthday. While Ravi Shankar has been part of the cast, the team will now decide on the heroine and the rest of the cast, before they start the shoot. The film’s music is by Arjun Janya.

As reported earlier Dhruva, simultaneously wants to take up the project with producer Uday K Mehta. “I will complete a schedule or two of Pogaru and start off with my other film,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A crime scene worker covers up one of the bodies of victims of a shooting in Garibaldi Plaza, in Mexico City, on Sept. 14, 2018. (Photo | AP)
Shootout at famed Mexico City mariachi plaza leaves five dead
Shahid Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor in 'Batti Gul Meter Chalu' trailer. (YouTube screengrab)
Shahid had full-blown panic attack while grasping Uttarakhand dialect: Shraddha Kapoor
Gallery
The united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF won all four central panel posts in Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, the election committee announced Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Left Unity clean sweeps JNUSU polls 
Conjeevaram Natarajan Annadurai, lovingly called 'Anna' (elder brother), was born in a small brick house on September 15, 1909 in a Hindu lower-middle-class family at Kancheepuram, the city famed for its of temples near Chennai. There was little in his bi
Annadurai's 109th birth anniversary: Celebrating Tamil Nadu's first CM  