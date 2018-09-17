Home Entertainment Kannada

When Rebel star took ambulance to watch Ambi Ning Vayassaytho

Ill health did not deter Rebel star to indulge in his love for movies.

Published: 17th September 2018 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2018 02:27 AM

Ambaresh

By Express News Service

Ill health did not deter Rebel star to indulge in his love for movies. Though the actor was admitted to a hospital, when he was told that his upcoming film, Ambi Ning Vayassaytho was censored with a U certificate, he made it a point to watch the film. According to a member of the production team, the senior actor went in an ambulance and watched the film at

Kalavidara Sangha on Saturday evening and was even thrilled with the output of the film, directed by Gurudatha Ganiga. While the film’s audio got released on Sunday, the function has been postponed.  
Ambi Ning Vayassaytho has been made under Kichcha production  in association with producer Jack Manju.

The film has Sudeep and Sruthi Hariharan in pivotal roles with Suhasini among others in the cast. Ambi Ning Vayassaytho has music by Arjun Janya and cinematographey by Jebin Jacob.

