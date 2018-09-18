Home Entertainment Kannada

Monaranjan joins hands with debutant Manu for Mundina Nildana

Actor Manoranjan Ravichandran, who is known to experiment with new directors, is once again doing the same in Mundina Nildana.

Manoranjan

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Actor Manoranjan Ravichandran, who is known to experiment with new directors, is once again doing the same in Mundina Nildana. The first-time director, who has previously been a dialogue, story and screenplay writer, will be helming a project for the Junior Crazy star of Kannada industry.  Apparently, Manoranjan, who is also working on Chillum, is keen to experiment with different kinds of subjects, which is why he signed Mundina Nildana. 

The cult film with the tagline Jeevanada Prahamba meaning Life begins is made under the director’s home production house, and is produced by Manu’s brother Jagadish. The makers have zeroed-in on the locations — Mysuru, Bellary, Chickmagaluru — and the film will go on floors from October. More details on the cast and technicians will be known once the filmmakers make an official announcement of the project.

