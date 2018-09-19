Home Entertainment Kannada

I need space: Rashmika Mandanna

In her tweet, the Kirik Party heroine has requested for some peace of mind during these difficult times.

Published: 19th September 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2018 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Rashmika Madanna (Photo | Instagram)

By A Sharadhaa 
Express News Service

Actor Rashmika Mandanna’s life has been rocky in the recent past with strong rumours of her break-up with actor Rakshit Shetty doing the rounds, and her recent exit from Gautham Iyer’s directorial Vrithra giving rise to speculations. To grapple with the sudden turn of events, Rashmika took to social media to share her burden with netizens, especially since she feels hurt at the way her circumstances are being portrayed.  

In her tweet, the Kirik Party heroine has requested for some peace of mind during these difficult times. She opened up about the nuances of being in the limelight. “It’s high time people in our industry are given peace of mind. We are constantly concerned about what is being said about us, and sometimes that doesn’t allow us to give our 100 per cent on screen,” she says. 

Just about two years since she entered the industry, Rashmika says that she still feels a college girl at heart. “I worked day and night, sometimes without sleep and so much stress. Learning the dialogues in unknown language. Also dealing with trolls and messages on social media is quite hard,” she says.  

Talking about her status in Sandalwood, Rashmika says. “I will always remain the Sanvi of the Kannada industry and nbody can change that. But I am trying my hand at different kinds of films. If I only took up roles likes Saanvi in Kirik Party, then people would’ve been bored of me in twoyears and would have asked me to do something different.

In every film I do, I ensure to live the character,” says Rashmika who is turning to her parents for strength at this point.  Currently juggling between various projects, she is waiting to shoot the song sequences for Yajamana. Meanwhile, Rashmika is looking for a good script to come her way. “It’s hard to get a good subject. I’m open to doing films in Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam or any other language as long as the script is strong,” she signs off.

