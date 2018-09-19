Shraddha Srinath makes first entry to Ramoji Studios

By Express News Service

Many years ago, Shraddha Srinath visited Ramoji studio at Hyderabad during her school days on her excursion. The actor enters the studio for the very first time on Tuesday for Rustum. “It’s first time I am shooting at Ramoji City. I feel like a proper heroine now. It’s a different experience and I feel kind of complete,” says Shraddha, who hopes that a studio on the lines of Ramoji comes up in Karnataka too.

The Operation Alamelamma heroine stars opposite Shivarajkumar in the film directed by Ravi Varma. “My portions will be done by the end of the month, after which only a song will remain to be shot, “ she says. On shooting with Shivarajkumar, she says he is a child at heart. “He is always joking and keeps the sets lively. He is very sharp and observant. It is also good to hear him speak about the Kannada industry,” she says.

Meanwhile, Shraddha has completed shoot for her Bollywood project, Milan Talkies. “I recently completed a few portions of my Telugu film in Hyderabad and Mysuru. I also have a film with Arulnithi, for which I am shooting and follow it with Maara with Madhavan,” she says.