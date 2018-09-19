Victory sequel tries to re-create 2013 hit song

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Remember the foot-tapping number, Khali Quarter Bottle hange lifu aache hakole wifeu, from 2013-hit movie Victory? After five years, the makers of the Victory sequel are hoping to create a similar buzz with a song. The film directed by Hari Santhosh, and incidentally, the same team which had worked on the Victory song have come together for the sequel. This song track Naan Maneg hogodilla..., has lyrics written by Yogaraj Bhat, music by Arjun Janya and Vijayprakash will also be lending his voice. The track will feature Sharan, Sadhu Kokila and sequence is choreographed by Bhushan.

The Victory sequel, which is touted to be a romantic drama, features Asmita Sood and Apoorva in female leads along with Ravi Shankar, Nassar in the cast.

The film produced by Tarun Shivappa film has Tharun Sudhir as creative head and cinematography done by Guru Prashanth Rai.