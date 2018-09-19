Home Entertainment Kannada

Victory sequel tries to re-create 2013 hit song

The Victory sequel, which is touted to be a romantic drama, features Asmita Sood and Apoorva in female leads along with Ravi Shankar, Nassar in the cast.

Published: 19th September 2018 11:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2018 01:22 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Remember the foot-tapping number, Khali Quarter Bottle hange lifu aache hakole wifeu, from 2013-hit movie Victory? After five years, the makers of the Victory sequel are hoping to create a similar buzz with a song.  The film directed by Hari Santhosh, and incidentally, the same team which had worked on the Victory song have  come together for the sequel. This song track Naan Maneg hogodilla..., has lyrics written by Yogaraj Bhat, music by Arjun Janya and Vijayprakash will also be lending his voice. The track will feature Sharan, Sadhu Kokila and sequence is choreographed by Bhushan.

The Victory sequel, which is touted to be a romantic drama, features Asmita Sood and Apoorva in female leads along with Ravi Shankar, Nassar in the cast.

The film produced by Tarun Shivappa film has Tharun Sudhir as creative head and  cinematography done by Guru Prashanth Rai.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A representational image of Garlic (Photo | Reuters)
10 Best foods that are good for a healthy liver
Image used for representational purpose for ice berg
Massive iceberg breaks from Greenland glacier
Gallery
India was rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win over traditional rival Pakistan in their group match of the Asia Cup Wednesday.(Photo | AP)
India vs Pakistan: Men in Blue rarely tested in a dominating eight-wicket win 
Emergency personnel take a family to safety after Little River overflowed its banks and flooded part of the apartment complex on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018, in Spring Lake, N.C. North Carolina Government Roy Cooper warned that the flooding set off by rain from Florence is far from over and will get worse in places. ( Photo | AP)
In Pictures: Hurricane Florence wreaks havoc in northern and southern Carolina