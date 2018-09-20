Home Entertainment Kannada

‘I took four months to say ‘yes’ to Iruvudellava Bittu’

Meghana Raj’s next Iruvudellava Bittu, directed by Kantha Kanalli, is extra special for the actor for whom it is the first release post marriage.

Published: 20th September 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Meghana Raj’s next Iruvudellava Bittu, directed by Kantha Kanalli, is extra special for the actor for whom it is the first release post marriage. And coincidentally, the subject of the film revolves around career, marriage and family. “I wouldn’t say it is the same. But, today’s men and women are thrown with choices. The world has become so competitive with everyone wanting to succeed,”  she says ahead of the film’s release this Friday. “Iruvudellava Bittu talks about how career takes preccedance over family matters often. Sometimes, we forget our personal dreams as we chase professional ones,” she says.

Meghana as Purvi is self-centred. “She always thinks of herself,” she says, adding, “ The director highlights the importance of relationships of any kind. There is laughter, sentiment, and every feeling of entertaining elements.   

Iruvudellava Bittu is a typical family entertainer and and is not targeted at any particular age group. This is one of the best characters that has come my way. In fact, I was hesitant to take up the role thinking whether I can pull it off or not. I took four months to say ‘yes,” she says. About her next move, she says she is still meeting directors and reading scripts before finalising on one.

Right now, I am concentrating on this film’s release,” says Meghana, adding, “My husband Chiru (Chiranjeevi Sarja) and my brother in law Dhruva Sarja are positive about the film. I have my family completely backing me in my career. 

