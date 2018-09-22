Indrajit Lankesh pins hopes on Shakeela's biopic

By Express News Service

After launching Deepika Padukone and Ileana D’Cruz in Kannada, Indrajith Lankesh, who has completed shooting the talkie portions of his debut Hindi project, Shakeela, is all set to present Richa Chadda in his debut Hindi project.

The biopic stars Richa in the titular role, along with Pankaj Tripathi and Esther Noronha, among others. Confident about the way it is shaping up, Indrajit says, "This film will be the high point in my career."

The director's who celebrates his birthday today is planning to present his father's (P Lankesh) book to the children of Sidganga Mutt. "What's point in celebrating existence otherwise? I believe in sharing it with others," he says.

At present, he is only left with the shooting of the song sequence for which he has roped in music directors Meet Bros and Veer Samarath.