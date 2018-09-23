Actor Duniya Vijay arrested in abduction case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed outside the High Grounds Police Station on Sunday morning after actor Duniya Vijay was picked up by cops over an alleged kidnapping incident.

The actor has been accused of kidnapping the nephew of his gym trainer Panipuri Kitty over an old rivalry.

Kitty, who filed the police complaint, has also accused Vijay of assaulting his nephew at Ambedkar Bhavan on Saturday during a bodybuilding event.

Currently, the actor is being interrogated by the police and is likely to be handed over to judicial custody later in the day. Meanwhile, relatives of Kitty, who had gathered at the station, pelted stones at the actors car leading to the deployment of the reserve police to maintain law and order.

A fight also broke out between Kitty and Vijay at the police station and the duo had to be separated by the police. The police have also arrested Gym Prasad, a prime accused in the case as well as a man named Mani, a businessman.

According to the police, on Saturday, Vijay was the guest at a popular bodybuilding event, 'Mr. Bengaluru Body Builder' being held at Ambedkar Bhavan in Vasanthnagar. Kitty's nephew, Maruti Gowda was a participant and allegedly glared at Vijay during the event. Supporters of the actor then started attacking Gowda. He is then accused of picking up Gowda. Kitty, as soon as he learnt of the incident, rushed to the police station and filed a complaint around midnight. The senior police officer then called Vijay and warned him to release Gowda unharmed.

Police said that the actor then showed up to the station within one hour in his Range Rover acocmpanied by Gowda. At this point, Ravishankar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sheshadripuram) warned the actor of the consequences of misbehaving at the station. However, when asked to sit on the floor, Vijay is said to have demanded a chair. Gowda meanwhile had sustained injuries due to the assault by Vijay, Prasad and Mani and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The police have booked Vijay under section 323 (assault) 362 (kidnap) 506 (criminal intimidation) 342 (wrongful confinement) and other laws of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier cases against Vijay are filed at the CK Achukattu police station on May 31, this year for abusing a public servant and also by his wife Nagarathna's relative who has accused him of threatening them.