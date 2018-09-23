Home Entertainment Kannada

Actor Duniya Vijay arrested in abduction case

The actor has been accused of kidnapping the nephew of his gym trainer Panipuri Kitty over an old rivalry.

Published: 23rd September 2018 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Duniya Vijay

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed outside the High Grounds Police Station on Sunday morning after actor Duniya Vijay was picked up by cops over an alleged kidnapping incident.

The actor has been accused of kidnapping the nephew of his gym trainer Panipuri Kitty over an old rivalry.

Kitty, who filed the police complaint, has also accused Vijay of assaulting his nephew at Ambedkar Bhavan on Saturday during a bodybuilding event.

Currently, the actor is being interrogated by the police and is likely to be handed over to judicial custody later in the day. Meanwhile, relatives of Kitty, who had gathered at the station, pelted stones at the actors car leading to the deployment of the reserve police to maintain law and order.

A fight also broke out between Kitty and Vijay at the police station and the duo had to be separated by the police. The police have also arrested Gym Prasad, a prime accused in the case as well as a man named Mani, a businessman.

According to the police, on Saturday, Vijay was the guest at a popular bodybuilding event, 'Mr. Bengaluru Body Builder' being held at Ambedkar Bhavan in Vasanthnagar. Kitty's nephew, Maruti Gowda was a participant and allegedly glared at Vijay during the event. Supporters of the actor then started attacking Gowda. He is then accused of picking up Gowda. Kitty, as soon as he learnt of the incident, rushed to the police station and filed a complaint around midnight. The senior police officer then called Vijay and warned him to release Gowda unharmed.

Police said that the actor then showed up to the station within one hour in his Range Rover acocmpanied by Gowda. At this point, Ravishankar, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sheshadripuram) warned the actor of the consequences of misbehaving at the station. However, when asked to sit on the floor, Vijay is said to have demanded a chair. Gowda meanwhile had sustained injuries due to the assault by Vijay, Prasad and Mani and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The police have booked Vijay under section 323 (assault) 362 (kidnap) 506 (criminal intimidation) 342 (wrongful confinement) and other laws of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier cases against Vijay are filed at the CK Achukattu police station on May 31, this year for abusing a public servant and also by his wife Nagarathna's relative who has accused him of threatening them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mr. Bengaluru Body Builder Duniya Vijay Kannada actor arrested Kidnapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafale deal: Rahul Gandhi lost his balance due to elections, says MJ Akbar
Pakistani Christians demand equal rights, abolition of blasphemy law 
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival