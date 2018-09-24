Home Entertainment Kannada

Is Aditi Prabhudeva the final choice for Totapuri ?

A popular face on small screen,  Aditi rose to fame with Nagakanike, a daily soap after which she made her big screen debut with Suni's upcoming film Bazaar.

Aditi Prabhudeva

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Jaggesh-starrer Totapuri has completed its first schedule, which was shot in and around Srirangapatna and Bengaluru. The film directed by Vijayaprasad and produced by KA Suresh is now finalising the heroine, before resuming the next schedule of shooting.

While Kavya Shetty’s name has been doing the rounds, buzz is also that the makers are considering Aditi Prabhudeva for the lead. “A few heroines have been approached for the role, and some of them have auditioned. Now, it is a just matter of finalising the agreement, after which an official announcement will be made,” says our source, who also hints that Aditi is the maker’s first choice.

A popular face on small screen,  Aditi rose to fame with Nagakanike, a daily soap after which she made her big screen debut with Suni’s upcoming film Bazaar, which is yet to see its release. Meanwhile she has accepted a role in Kushti directed by Raghu Shivamogga and a heroine oriented script titled Operation Nakshatra.

