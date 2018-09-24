Nabha Natesh to be paired opposite Ravi Teja

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nabha Natesh, who got her popularity as the Pataka girl with Kannada film, Vajrakaya made her Telugu debut with Nannu Dochukunduvate. The film, which hit the screeens on September 21, has been doing well at the box office. And this has caught the attention of Telugu filmmakers, so much so that Nabha Natesh has been roped in for a star’s film.

Though an official announcement has not been made, the buzz is Nabha will be paired opposite Ravi Teja. The film that will give her a big break in Telugu with the star will be helmed by VI Anand, the director of films such as Tiger, Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada and his last outing being Okka Kshanam. The film will be produced by Ram Talluri and has S Thaman scoring the music.

Nabha has signed the agreement, but is tightlipped about it until the production house makes it official.

The yet-to-be-titled film is likely to go on floors in November.