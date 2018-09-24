Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarajkumar and Yogaraj Bhat’s film titled Kuladalli Keelyavudo

If everything goes as per plan,   Kuladalli Keelyavudo will go on floors from November.

Published: 24th September 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

Yogaraj Bhat

By Express News Service

Two stalwarts--Shivarajkumar and Yogaraj Bhat--will be coming together for a project titled Kuladalli Keelyavudo. The title is considered from a popular song Kuladalli Keelyavudo, Huchappa! Mathadalli Melyavudo in Satya Harishchandra. The Dr Rajkumar film featured MP Shankar in the track.

However, Shivarajkumar-Yogaraj Bhat’s film is based on national integrity. “It’s not going to be preachy. It will be a commercial film,” says a member from Bhatru’s production house, who adds that Shivarajkumar has given a nod to the script, and the screenplay is being worked on currently. If everything goes as per plan,   Kuladalli Keelyavudo will go on floors from November.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivarajkumar Yogaraj Bhat Kuladalli Keelyavudo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LeBron James makes animated appearance at 'Smallfoot' premiere
Army Chief General Bipin Rawat (File| PTI)
Terrorism and peace talks can't take place together: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival