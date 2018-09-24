Shivarajkumar and Yogaraj Bhat’s film titled Kuladalli Keelyavudo

By Express News Service

Two stalwarts--Shivarajkumar and Yogaraj Bhat--will be coming together for a project titled Kuladalli Keelyavudo. The title is considered from a popular song Kuladalli Keelyavudo, Huchappa! Mathadalli Melyavudo in Satya Harishchandra. The Dr Rajkumar film featured MP Shankar in the track.

However, Shivarajkumar-Yogaraj Bhat’s film is based on national integrity. “It’s not going to be preachy. It will be a commercial film,” says a member from Bhatru’s production house, who adds that Shivarajkumar has given a nod to the script, and the screenplay is being worked on currently. If everything goes as per plan, Kuladalli Keelyavudo will go on floors from November.