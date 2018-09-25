Home Entertainment Kannada

Ishan and Abhishek Rao make guest appearance in The Villain

While Ishan made his debut with Puri Jagannath’s Rogue, Abhishek is prepping up to set foot in tinsel town.

Published: 25th September 2018

While a few Sandalwood heroines shook a leg with Shivarajkumar in The Villain, upcoming actors Ishan and Abhishek Rao are said to have made a special appearance in Prem’s directorial. The two will feature along with Sudeep in his introductory song.

While Ishan made his debut with Puri Jagannath’s Rogue, Abhishek is prepping up to set foot in tinsel town. He is currently assisting director Prem.

Pre release teaser on October 1

Prem, who is busy with the post-production work has planned for a pre-release teaser on October 1.  The film that will also feature Shivanna in the lead along with Amy Jackson as the film’s heroine. Bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty in a pivotal role,  Prem’s directorial will release on  Oct 18.

