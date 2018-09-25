Rachita Ram to associate with Shivarajkumar for P Vasu’s film?

A Sharadhaa By

The 52nd film made under Dwarakish Chitra is turning out to be extra special with Century Star Shivarajkumar associating with the project. Well-known director from South India P Vasu will helm the film.

The Rajkumars’ association with Dwarakish Chitra goes back to half-a-century ago when Dr Rajkumar used to associate with the production house for few of his films. Now, after 45 years, an actor from the Rajkumar household will once again associate with the big-ticket production house.

The Dimple Queeen of Sandalwood Rachita Ram has been roped in for the thriller, to be produced by Yogi Dwarakish and our sources tell us that the Bulbul heroine will be paired opposite Shivarajkumar. “Discussions have already taken place between the production house and the actress. It is now just a matter of time before she signs on the dotted line, after which the producers will make an official announcement,” the source says.

Incidentally, in Rustum which Rachita has been roped, Shivanna plays the lead. However, she stars opposite Vivek Oberoi. This is the first time both will share screen space. The production house has planned to begin the shooting in December or January 2019.

This is the second time that Vasu and Shivarajkumar are coming together after Shivalinga, which proved to be a hit at the box office. This fil, the makers assure, will have typical Vasu’s touch and Dwarakish Chitra’s signature style - a wholesome commercial entertainer. “A family-oriented subject that includes action, sentiment, comedy drama,” our source lets us in.