Home Entertainment Kannada

Rachita Ram to associate with Shivarajkumar for P Vasu’s film?

The Dimple Queeen of Sandalwood Rachita Ram has been roped in for the thriller,  to be produced by Yogi Dwarakish.

Published: 25th September 2018 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 01:16 AM   |  A+A-

Shivarajkumar and Yogi Dwarakish

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The 52nd film made under Dwarakish Chitra is turning out to be extra special with Century Star Shivarajkumar associating with the project. Well-known director from South India P Vasu will helm the film.

The Rajkumars’ association with Dwarakish Chitra goes back to half-a-century ago when Dr Rajkumar used to associate with the production house for few of his films. Now, after 45 years, an actor from the Rajkumar household will once again associate with the big-ticket production house.  

The Dimple Queeen of Sandalwood Rachita Ram has been roped in for the thriller,  to be produced by Yogi Dwarakish and our sources tell us that the Bulbul heroine will be paired opposite Shivarajkumar. “Discussions have already taken place between the production house and the actress. It is now just a matter of time before she signs on the dotted line, after which the producers will make an official announcement,” the source says.

Incidentally, in Rustum which Rachita has been roped, Shivanna plays the lead. However, she stars opposite Vivek Oberoi. This is the first time both will share screen space. The production house has planned to begin the shooting in December or January 2019.

Director P Vasu

This is the second time that Vasu and Shivarajkumar are coming together after Shivalinga, which proved to be a hit at the box office. This fil, the makers assure, will have typical Vasu’s touch and Dwarakish Chitra’s signature style -  a wholesome commercial entertainer. “A family-oriented subject that includes action, sentiment, comedy drama,” our source lets us in.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shivarajkumar Rachita Ram

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?