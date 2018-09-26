Lingadevaru’s next is Daari Thapisu Devare

By Express News Service

Director of Naanu Avanalla...Avalu , BS Lingadevaru is getting ready with his next project. Currently, in the last leg of the scripting process, Lingadevaru plans to go on floors with Daari Thapisu Devare in November.

BS Lingadevaru

The director of Mouni and Kaada Beladingalu says that this film is about a journey, which is why the title is very apt. With a script in hand, he is now keen to cast Operation Alamellamma hero, Rishi in his project. “Based on the script, I look out for the hero. I think Rishi fits the bill in this case. I am in talks with him, but a written agreement is yet to be done,” the director tells us.

Before Lingadevaru kickstarts shoot for the film, he wants to concentrate on the music, especially the sound design for a particular song, which he thinks will take time. “I have brought on board music director Anoop Seelin. We will start with the sound design for the track, after which we will work on the music,” the director says.

Daari...will be a commercial entertainer with regional content. “I believe in the words, ‘Be local, go global’. Daari Thapisu Devare will have local nativity with a universal appeal,”he says.