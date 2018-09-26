Two ‘strong’ women characters come into Ramesh Aravind’s picture

By Express News Service

Director Akash Srivatsa is on cloud nine right now. The youngster, who assisted Ramesh Aravind in Accident, will now be helming a project starring his favourite hero. Akash admits that he has been discussing a couple of ideas with Ramesh, it was this script and subject that appealed to him.

Akash Srivatsa

Now, in the final round of script discussion with the actor, Akash plans to kick start his project from November. The yet-to-titled film will feature Ramesh in the role of an investigative officer. In addition, the film will also have two strong female characters.

The storyline of the film written along with Abhijit YR has music by Judah Sandy. “I am done with the final script and am zeroing-in on the cast. Meanwhile, we are also thinking of an apt title,” says Akash.

Currently doen with reality show Kannadada Kotiyadipathi, Ramesh is now turning his focus back to films, especially since the post-production of the remake of Queen in both Kannada and Tamil is underway. After completing the shooting for Bhairadevi, produced by Radhika Kumaraswamy, the actor will then head to the sets of director Akash’s film.