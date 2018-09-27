Home Entertainment Kannada

Natasaarvabhoma wraps up Kolkata schedule

The film produced by Rockline Venkatesh also features Rachita Ram in the lead.

Published: 27th September 2018 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 02:14 AM   |  A+A-

Director Pavan Wadeyar and Puneeth Rajkumar

By Express News Service

On Wednesday, Pavan Wadeyar’s directorial Natasaarvabhouma completed its last schedule in Kolkata.

In a tweet, Pavan wrote, "Kokata Kali mata ki Jai, wrapped #NatasaarvaBhowma Kolkata schedule successfully. Wrapped #NataSaarvaBhowma Kolkata schedule super successfully.. extremaly happy with the onscreen chemistry of @PuneethRajkumar sir and @anupamahere awesome visual. Thank you sudheer, Aneerbhan and Shanuda whole Kolkata team, #Kolkata."(sic)


The film produced by Rockline Venkatesh also features Rachita Ram in the lead. Now what is left to be completed is the song shoot for music scored by D Immam. While one track will be shot in India, another song shoot will be done abroad.

(Clockwise) Anupama Parameshwaran; Puneeth spending with fans; Natasaarvabhowma team

Puneeth's fans show up in Kolkata

In the 10-day schedule which took place in Kolkata, Puneet Rajkumar aka Power Star divided his time between shooting and meeting fans, who specially came to see him.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Natasaarvabhouma

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours