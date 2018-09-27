Natasaarvabhoma wraps up Kolkata schedule

By Express News Service

On Wednesday, Pavan Wadeyar’s directorial Natasaarvabhouma completed its last schedule in Kolkata.

In a tweet, Pavan wrote, "Kokata Kali mata ki Jai, wrapped #NatasaarvaBhowma Kolkata schedule successfully. Wrapped #NataSaarvaBhowma Kolkata schedule super successfully.. extremaly happy with the onscreen chemistry of @PuneethRajkumar sir and @anupamahere awesome visual. Thank you sudheer, Aneerbhan and Shanuda whole Kolkata team, #Kolkata."(sic)



The film produced by Rockline Venkatesh also features Rachita Ram in the lead. Now what is left to be completed is the song shoot for music scored by D Immam. While one track will be shot in India, another song shoot will be done abroad.

(Clockwise) Anupama Parameshwaran; Puneeth spending with fans; Natasaarvabhowma team

Puneeth's fans show up in Kolkata

In the 10-day schedule which took place in Kolkata, Puneet Rajkumar aka Power Star divided his time between shooting and meeting fans, who specially came to see him.