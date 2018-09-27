Nithyashri will be face of Gautham Iyer’s Vrithra

Home Entertainment Kannada

In her debut Sandalwood film,   Nithyashri will be playing an investigative officer’s role.

Auditya Venkatesh

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

With Rashmika Mandanna making her exit from Vrithra, debutant director Gautham Iyer has now replaced her with a new face - Nithyashri. Born in Chennai, and raised in Bengaluru, she is a Kannadiga by heart. The Mount Carmel college graduate, comes from a theatre background and has done over 250 stage shows.

In addition to being an artiste and dancer, Nithyashri has also worked as a technician, and has walked the ramp for various fashion shows. In her debut Sandalwood film, she will be playing an investigative officer’s role. “I was part of Mani Ratnam’s directorial Kaatru Veliyidai and played the sister to lead hero Karthi. I was also associated with Bejoy Nambiar’s film, Solo, which starred Dulquer Salmaan. I also assisted the director on the sets,” says Nithyashri, who has played the lead in an upcoming international film, details of which the actor is unwilling to reveal “It was shot in London and Sri Lanka, and is now in post production stage,” says the tight-lipped youngster.

On replacing Rashmika, Nithyashri says that she does not know the reasons for the last-minute change.  “I can’t comment about that. All I can say is that I really liked the script that Gautham has written. It makes for a commercial debut, which is new-age and edgy,” she says. 

Auditya Venkatesh is Vrithra’s DOP

Vrithra team brings Auditya Venkatesh on board (popularly known as #AudiPhotography) as the film’s cinematographer. From working with one of India’s largest volunteer organisations to document their work across India and shooting with a leading sports brand, he has created content with the world’s leading smartphone manufacturer. The photographer  has been part of international travel shows across the world, and has created aesthetic visual imagery with compelling stories. He now debuts as DOP in Gautham Iyer’s debut venture. 

