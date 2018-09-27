Home Entertainment Kannada

Sriimurali to play NRI in Madhagaja?

Sriimurali will be playing the role of an NRI for which the actor will be undergoing a complete makeover.

Published: 27th September 2018 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

Sriimurali

By Express News Service

Ever since the success of Ayogya, director Mahesh Kumar has been on a roll. The one-film-old director will be associating with bigwigs for his next project. With a title like Madhagaja, Mahesh will be helming the project for Bharaate hero Sriimurali.

An official announcement of this project to be produced by Umapathy of Hebbuli fame was made on Wednesday. The makers also mentioned that the film is likely to go on floors in February 2019, soon after Sriimurali completes Chethan Kumar’s Bharaate.

While the makers will reveal the subject of the film closer to its shooting, City Express found out that Sriimurali will be playing the role of an NRI for which the actor will be undergoing a complete makeover. The production house is specially bringing down Alex, a well-known stylist, who works with Tollywood and Bollywood actors.

“I’m waiting for Mahesh to complete the script, and for Sriimurali to be free of his current commitment,” says producer Umapathy, who has brought on board music director Ajrun Janya.

TAGS
Madhagaja

Comments

