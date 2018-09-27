Sruthi Hariharan roped in for Lingadevaru’s Daari Thapisu Devare

By Express News Service

Director B S Lngadevaru, who is casting Kavaludaari hero Rishi in the lead role of Daari Thapisu Devare, has also found its leading lady. The director, who was in talks with Sruthi Hariharan is said to zeroed-in on her for the role. Sruthi, who is looking forward to the release of Ambi Ning Vayassaytho, has currently

completed shooting for Mansore’s Nathicharami and Manju Swaraj’s directorial. He says, “I was in discussion with Sruthi, who finally gave her nod on Wednesday.”

For the music, which will be worked on first, Lingadevaru has roped in Anoop Seelin. The film will kickstart sometime in November.