Amith Jolly Bastian set to paint the screen red

A Sharadhaa

Express News Service

Having already signed three big Kannada projects, Amith Jolly Bastian, son of well-known fight master, Jolly Bastian, has plunged right into Sandalwood. While he has been roped in for Abhishek's debut Amar, Amith is also part of Darshan-starrer, Odeya, directed by MD Sridhar. His next big project is Suris Popcorn Monkey

Tiger in which he will feature as one of the villains in Suri's directorial. The fight-master-turned-actor, who made his mark in Mollywood with films like Angamali Diaries, Sakavinte Priyasakhi and Vamiyathil Ashanka, also assisted his father in choreographing fights for almost four years.

Now, Amith is looking forward to getting out of his comfort zone. Incidentally, he tells us that being a antagonist happened by accident. Instead, he had been hoping to make it big as a comedian. "But when filmmakers felt I fitted the villain role, I decided to give it a try. And after working as a fighter, and assisting my father for almost four years, I realised that facing the camera is fun. Playing the antagonist is not as risky as being a stuntman," says Amith, adding,"Before starting with my feature film, I did a short film called 10 minutes, which is a one-man film."

This 5' 11'' lean actor points out that a there's more to a villain than just being beaten up. "Whether it is Amar, Odeya where I work with Darshan or fore Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, all of them are breaks as far as I'm concerned. But we'll have to see how the film looks on the screen," says the young actor.

Father-son begin on same note

Jolly Bastian started as a fight master in Ravichandran's Premaloka. And his son's first stint in cinema was doing a chase sequence in Crazy Star which also starred Ravichandran. "Back then, my dad also got the payment from the same controller, and incidentally, the same person gave me my first payment," says Amith.