Dhruva Sarja experiments with mane for Pogaru

In the film, Dhruva will be seen sporting three different looks, including that of a school boy, rebel and a 'regular' person.

Published: 29th September 2018 03:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 03:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Nanda Kishore's directorial Pogaru is giving actor Dhurva Sarja a chance to experiment with his looks.  Having completed the school portions, the makers will now resume the second schedule from October 1.

In the film, Dhruva will be seen sporting three different looks, including that of a school boy, rebel and a 'regular' person. The film's shoot was on pause because Dhruva lost 30kgs for his role as a school boy, had to regain the weight for his other characters in the film. It was during this time that he also let his hair and beard grow.

Even before he gets on to the sets from next week, his hairdo is already creating a buzz. While speculations on the reason for the delay in resuming shoot have been rife, Dhruva says that when "you're trying something new, it takes time."

The Gangadhar-produced film has now brought on board music director, Arjun Janya and cinematographer Satya Hegde. Meanwhile, the search for heroine and other supporting cast is on, and will be finalised in the coming week.

Dhurva Sarja Pogaru

