Naduve Antaravirali  is a typical college-goers' story

By Express News Service

After the trailer release of Naduve Antaravirali, which was launched by Puneeth Rajkumar on Friday, the makers are now gearing up for its release on October 5. Touted to be a romantic drama, which stars Aishani Shetty, Prakhyath Paramesh, the film directed by Raveen Kumaara, is a youth-centric film.

"Naduve...is typically for college-goers. The film is for those who get lost in love during college years," says Raveen, who has been in the industry for the last ten years, and has co-directed Manju Mandavya's Master Piece, and has assisted in about 15 films before turning an independent feature film director.

Even though he is directing a commercial film for the first time, he has figured out the working of the industry. The song, Shaakuntale Sikkalu, in his film, which is written by Nagendra Prasad and sung by Sanjith Hegde has been ruling the chartbusters.

Made under Brunda Productions, Naduve...also features producer Uday K Mehta, who will be making a cameo appearance along with Tulasi Shivamani, Achyuth Kumar,Chikkanna, Aruna Balraj and Srinivas Prabhu in the cast.