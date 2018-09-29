Home Entertainment Kannada

Naduve Antaravirali  is a typical college-goers' story

Touted to be a romantic drama, which stars Aishani Shetty, Prakhyath Paramesh, the film directed by Raveen Kumaara, is a youth-centric film.

Published: 29th September 2018 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 02:54 AM   |  A+A-

A still from Naduve Antaravirali

By Express News Service

After the trailer release of Naduve Antaravirali, which was launched by Puneeth Rajkumar on Friday, the makers are now gearing up for its release on October 5. Touted to be a romantic drama, which stars Aishani Shetty, Prakhyath Paramesh, the film directed by Raveen Kumaara, is a youth-centric film.

"Naduve...is typically for college-goers. The film is for those who get lost in love during college years," says Raveen, who has been in the industry for the last ten years, and has co-directed Manju Mandavya's Master Piece, and has assisted in about 15 films before turning an independent feature film director.
Even though he is directing a commercial film for the first time, he has figured out the working of the industry. The song, Shaakuntale Sikkalu,  in his film, which is written by Nagendra Prasad and sung by Sanjith Hegde has been ruling the chartbusters.

Made under Brunda Productions, Naduve...also features producer Uday K Mehta, who will be making a cameo appearance along with Tulasi Shivamani, Achyuth Kumar,Chikkanna, Aruna Balraj and Srinivas Prabhu in the cast.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naduve Antaravirali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai