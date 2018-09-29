Queen remakes first poster to be out on October 19

By Express News Service

Remakes of the Bollywood film Queen in four south Indian languages is now in post production stage. The makers are planning to release the first poster of the film in each language on October 19, on the auspicious day of Vijayadashmil. The film in Kannada, Butterfly features Parul Yadav and Paris Paris in Tamil starring Kajal Aggarwal, both are being directed by Ramesh Aravind. The Telugu version, That is Mahalakshmi, directed by Prashanth Varma features Tamanna Bhatia in the lead and the Malayalam remake Zam Zam featuring Manjima Mohan has Neelakanta, helming the project. The team now wants to release first looks of all characters Parvati (Parul Yadav), Parameshwari (Kajal), Mahalakshmi (Tammanaah) and Zama (Manjuima) together.

Parul Yadav

The production house is planning an expensive poster and has tied up with Trigger Happy, a Mumbai-based advertising powerhouse that designed posters of films such as Sanju, Gold, Race 3 and the original version of Queen, for it. The agency is said to be handling their other publicity materials as well. The remakes of the film have been shot in multiple cities in South India and in Paris, Frejus and Athens.

The makers are aiming for a December release.

This will be first-of-its-kind in the world where all four movies are being simultaneously produced and will have the same day release. Produced by Manu Kumaran in association with Parul Yadav and Co, these films have several notable actors from all four south Indian languages playing prominent and supporting roles. The remakes also feature Elli Avram and Shibani Dandekar, who will be making their debuts in south Indian films.