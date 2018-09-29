Victory  sequel to see Kannada Rajyotsava release

By Express News Service

It's sequel time once again for Sharan. The actor who is basking in the success of his last outing Rambo 2, is now gearing up for the sequel of Victory. The film directed by Hari Santhosh, and distributed under the Jayanna banner will hit theaters on November 1. The romantic comedy, is the second part to Victory, which released in 2013.

While Bollywood heroine Asmita Sood stars in the second part too, Apoorva will also be joining in. With producer Tarun Shivappa and creative head Tharun Sudhir, the film has music by Arjun Janya.

Victory sequel features Ravi Shankar, Nassar, Sadhu Kokila and Tabla Nani among others.