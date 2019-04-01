Director Prem grabs attention with catchy title for next

By Express News Service

While speculations of Prem directing his brother-in-law Abhishek Rao, have been rife, the announcement was officially made on Sunday, which happened to be Rakshita’s birthday.

City Express got hold of the first look which was unveiled by the makers. Abhishek, who is making his debut, will adopt a new on-screen name Raanna. The engineer trained at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, and got his first practical exposure to films during the shooting of The Villain.

For the launch, the makers came up with a motion poster. With a special symphony orchestra in the background had Arman Malik rendering his voice. The film made under the home banner Rakshita Film Factory, has Arjun Janya scoring the music.

The title of the film has also been creating a buzz owing to the two ways it can be looked at Ekalavya and Ek Love Ya. A pure romance, the film, with the tagline Love is all you need, is based on a true story. And after much thought the director, who is known for his off-beat titles, zeroed-in on it.

Meanwhile, the makers have brought in Mahendra Simha as cinematographer and Srinivas P Babu as editor. While Prem is looking to rope in a Kannada heroine, he is still on the look out for an actor who

fits the bill.