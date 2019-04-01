Home Entertainment Kannada

Director Prem grabs attention with catchy title for next

The title of the film has been creating a buzz owing to the two ways it can be looked at Ekalavya and Ek Love Ya.

Published: 01st April 2019 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Raanna in 'Ek Love Ya'.

Raanna in 'Ek Love Ya'.

By Express News Service

While speculations of Prem directing his brother-in-law Abhishek Rao, have been rife, the announcement was officially made on Sunday, which happened to be Rakshita’s birthday.

City Express got hold of the first look which was unveiled by the makers. Abhishek, who is making his debut, will adopt a new on-screen name Raanna. The engineer trained at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute in New York, and got his first practical exposure to films during the shooting of The Villain.

For the launch, the makers came up with a motion poster. With a special symphony orchestra in the background had Arman Malik rendering his voice. The film made under the home banner Rakshita Film Factory, has Arjun Janya scoring the music.

The title of the film has also been creating a buzz owing to the two ways it can be looked at Ekalavya and Ek Love Ya. A pure romance, the film, with the tagline Love is all you need, is based on a true story. And after much thought the director, who is known for his off-beat titles, zeroed-in on it.

Meanwhile, the makers have brought in Mahendra Simha as cinematographer and Srinivas P Babu as editor. While Prem is looking to rope in a Kannada heroine, he is still on the look out for an actor who
fits the bill.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prem Ek Love Ya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
Video
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp