I want to make a lasting impression with my roles: Kruthika Jayakumar

By Express News Service

Kruthika Jayakumar believes in choosing her roles wisely rather than grabbing every opportunity that comes her way. So, in spite of her role in her upcoming movie Kavacha requiring her to play the role of a 35-year-old, Kruthika, now 21, didn’t think twice.

This, since she believes she will be able to make a lasting impression with the role. “At no point did I worry that I was playing the role of someone much older than me,” says Kruthika, about the story of the film— inspired by the Malayalam film Oppam — which is what caught the attention of the youngster.

The only challenge was to gain weight for the role and look mature. My character is emotionally attached to Jayanna (played by Shivanna), The film has gone through a lot of changes to suit the Kannada audience. I am confident that it will do well for all of us,” she says, adding that working with Shivanna is a huge opportunity for any actor.

While Kruthika has made her mark in Kannada and Telugu, her career graph is yet to pick up. “Honestly, my decisions are well thought of. There is no point in doing every movie that comes my way. I don’t want to be known as the actor who just did a lot of films. I want to be remembered to each film and its performance,” Kruthika says, adding she wanted to complete her education, which is another reason she has not been taking up too many projects. “Now that I have graduated, films will be my only focus. Kavacha is only the beginning,” she concludes.