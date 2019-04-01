Home Entertainment Kannada

Special appearance of Rachita Ram in Sriimurali-starrer 'Bharaate'

While Rachita and Sriimurali had previously associated for a film, Rathaavara, this time it will only be for a song.

Published: 01st April 2019 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Kannada actress Rachita Ram

Kannada actress Rachita Ram

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Chethan Kumar has always brought in something new to his films. For his upcoming action-family drama Bharaate, he is making sure that he does not leave any stone unturned.

While the Sriimurali-starrer, with an interesting star cast, has already been creating a buzz, a cameo by Rachita Ram is only adding to the curiosity. The top Sandalwood heroine has been chosen to be part of title track, and will shake a leg along with the lead hero, Sriimurali.  

Our source tells us that the Bharaate team was in search for the right actor, who would take the film two notches higher. After much thought, the Bulbul girl was zeroed-in on.

While Rachita and Sriimurali had previously associated for a film, Rathaavara, this time it will only be for a song. A grand set is coming up for this particular track, the shooting of which will begin from April 2.

Mohan will be choreographing the song, while the art direction is being handled by Mohan B Kere.

Around 200 dancers and junior artistes are also said to be participating in this special song. The upbeat track has been written by Chethan himself. The director, who is equally popular as a lyricist, has written all the five songs for the film, tunes of which have been composed by Arjun Janya.

Surpreeth’s production has Sreeleela in the female lead, along with three brothers - Sai Kumar, Ravi Shankar and Ayyappa P Sharma, who will come together for the first time in one frame. The film, with an ensemble cast, has Giresh Gowda handling the camera.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rachita Ram Sriimurali Bharaate

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his West Bengal and Delhi counterparts Mamata Banerjee and Arvind Kejriwal called upon the people to remove him to save the country and democracy. (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi in Vijayawada, Mamata and Kejriwal in Vizag as poll battle intensifies in Andhra Pradesh
MS Dhoni first showed his class by making an unbeaten 75 and later, under high pressure, held on to his nerves and ensured that CSK defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight runs at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath/EPS)
MS Dhoni steals Rajasthan Royals' thunder at Chepauk as CSK make it 3 out of 3 in IPL 2019
Video
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 24 | Lok Sabha Elections 2019: My abuse versus your abuse!
IPL 2019 trophy (Photo | IPL Twitter)
IPL 2019: Week 1's top moments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp