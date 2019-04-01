Special appearance of Rachita Ram in Sriimurali-starrer 'Bharaate'

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Chethan Kumar has always brought in something new to his films. For his upcoming action-family drama Bharaate, he is making sure that he does not leave any stone unturned.

While the Sriimurali-starrer, with an interesting star cast, has already been creating a buzz, a cameo by Rachita Ram is only adding to the curiosity. The top Sandalwood heroine has been chosen to be part of title track, and will shake a leg along with the lead hero, Sriimurali.

Our source tells us that the Bharaate team was in search for the right actor, who would take the film two notches higher. After much thought, the Bulbul girl was zeroed-in on.

While Rachita and Sriimurali had previously associated for a film, Rathaavara, this time it will only be for a song. A grand set is coming up for this particular track, the shooting of which will begin from April 2.

Mohan will be choreographing the song, while the art direction is being handled by Mohan B Kere.

Around 200 dancers and junior artistes are also said to be participating in this special song. The upbeat track has been written by Chethan himself. The director, who is equally popular as a lyricist, has written all the five songs for the film, tunes of which have been composed by Arjun Janya.

Surpreeth’s production has Sreeleela in the female lead, along with three brothers - Sai Kumar, Ravi Shankar and Ayyappa P Sharma, who will come together for the first time in one frame. The film, with an ensemble cast, has Giresh Gowda handling the camera.