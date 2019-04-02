Shooting for 'Rajasthan Diaries' to kickstart on Ugadi

By Express News Service

The maker of Rajasthan Diaries are looking for an auspicious start, which is why they have decided to begin their film on the auspicious day of Ugadi/Gudhi Padwa. The first schedule will be shot in Rajasthan on April 6.

Nanditha Yadav, who has won the Karnataka State award for Raju’s Medal, will be helming Rajasthan Diaries, being made both in Kannada and Marathi. The film, featuring Manvitha Harish in the female lead, introduces Sumukha as the hero. The latter hails from theatre background.

Shalini Jeetendra Thackeray of Cinemantra, who is producing the film says that the production house who has made pathbreaking films and daily soaps, and is now excited to foray into bilinguals. Interestingly, Rajasthan Diaries is their first attempt. In the past, they have produced a Marathi film Lai Bhari.

Touted to be a romantic drama, Rajasthan Diaries also includes Rajesh Nataranga, Arun Sagar, Sushma Nanaiah and Virginia Rodrigues in the cast.

The makers are also looking into roping in a well-known Bollywood actor, whose name they will announce once they get a green signal from him. On the technical front, the makers have brought on board Arjun Janya to score the music, and Raghavendra as the film’s cinematographer.