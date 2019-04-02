Sudeep to join Salman Khan-starrer 'Dabangg 3' team from May first week

By Express News Service

On Monday, Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan began shooting for the film in Indore. The film, directed by Prabhudeva, has the actor reprising the role of Chulbul Pandey.

This third installment of the series features Sudeep, who is playing an antagonist, who is said to joining the Dabangg sets from the first week of May. The actor is a known face in Bollywood with films like Phoonk, Rann, Raktha Charitra.

His popular Telugu film Eega was dubbed in Hindi as Makkhi. The actor is getting back to Bollywood after almost a decade. Salman took to social media to share the news through a video.

“Arbaaz Khan and I have just landed in Indore where we were both born and we are going to Mandleshwar and Maheshwar to shoot for Dabangg where our grandfather was posted when he was in the police force (sic),” he said.