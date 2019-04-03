Home Entertainment Kannada

Dheeren’s look from 'Daari Tappida Maga' out

The only portions now left to be shot for 'Daari Tappida Maga' are a fight sequence and a special song, which are being planned.

Manvitha Kamath in 'Daari Tappida Maga'.

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

The latest entrant from the Rajkumar clan is all set to make his entry into Sandalwood with Daari Tappida Maga. Made under Jayanna Combines, the film directed by Anil Kumar, features Manvitha Kamath in the female lead. The latest news is that the film has wrapped up the talkie portions, along with completing shoot for three songs. 

In the film, stills of which City Express got hold of, Dheeren sports a rugged look with a beard. The film, which bears the same title as his grandfather’s film released in 1975, required him to undergo a transformation. It has high expectations and the makers have been creating a hype around the film and its characters.

The only portions now left to be shot are a fight sequence and a special song, which are being planned. The film that has Arjun Janya scoring the music and Shivu as the film’s cinematographer, brings in senior actor Charan Raj, along with Sadhu Kokila, Avinash and Chikkanna in the cast.

