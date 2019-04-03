Home Entertainment Kannada

Meghana Raj 'sings a new tune' in Chiranjeevi Sarja’s 'Singha'

With Chiru as Ruffian and Aditi playing a village belle, Singha has Ravi Shankar playing the antagonist.

Actress Meghana Raj

Actress Meghana Raj (Photo | Meghana Raj Instagram)

By Express News Service

Chiranjeevi Sarja’s upcoming film in which he plays the lead, will be extra special for him. For Vijay Kiran directorial, Singha, they brought on board the actor’s wife Meghana Raj. The actor and singer has rendered her voice for a duet track, which is a romantic number.  The male version of the song, featuring Chiru and Aditi Prabhudeva is sung by Naveen Sajju. The song will release on April 6. 

With the first song, Shaane Top Agavle, topping the charts, we will now have to wait and watch as to how the second track — music of which has been scored by Dharma Vish— will be received. Touted to be a commercial film, produced by Uday Mehta, it is now in the final stages of post production work.

With Chiru as Ruffian and Aditi playing a village belle, Singha has Ravi Shankar playing the antagonist. The film’s cinematography is being handled by Kiran Hampapura and stunt choreography by Ravi Varma.

