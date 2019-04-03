Watch out for first video of Abhishek Ambareesh and Tanya Hope’s 'Amar' on April 6

By Express News Service

Amar, starring the younger version of Rebel Star is all set to make noise for the right reasons. The makers of the film, starring Abhishek Ambareesh and Tanya Hope, plan to release the first song (music of which has been composed by Arjun Janya) from the film on April 6. It is the recreation of popular track Olavina Udugore. A video of the making will be released.

City Express had earlier reported that Sangeetha Audio Company, which had the rights of the song, had given permission only to release this particular song in theatres.

However, after a few rounds of discussion, they have decided to release the track along with a behind-the-scenes video. The film, made under Sandesh Production and directed by Nagshekar, is now the post production stage, and will soon be presented to the Censor Board.