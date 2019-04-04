Home Entertainment Kannada

First teaser of Shivaraj KR Pete-starrer 'Naanu Matthu Gunda' to be out today

According to the director, 'Naanu Matthu Gunda' is content-driven that also has the Hassan dialect of Kannada in it.

04th April 2019

A still from Shivaraj KR Pete-starrer 'Naanu Matthu Gunda'.

By Express News Service

Yet another comedian is attempting playing the role of a  hero. Shivaraj KR Pete, winner of Comedy Khiladigalu, a reality show, will play the role of a lead actor in Naanu Matthu Gunda, a film that also marks the directorial debut of Srinivas Thimmaiah. Having completed the shooting and post-production work, the film is almost ready for release.

They are launching the film’s first teaser today. With three labrador dogs of different ages also featuring in the film, Naanu Matthu Gunda traces emotional journey with an element of comedy. 

According to the director, the film is content-driven that also has the Hassan dialect of Kannada in it. This, he says is the highlight of the movie.

Produced by Raghu Haasan, Naanu Matthu Gunda stars Samyukta Hornad in the female lead and has Karthik Sharma scoring the music. The cinematography done by Chidanand HK, KM Prakash is the editor of the film.

