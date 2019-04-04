Trailer of Rishi-starrer Kavaludaari to be out today

By Express News Service

The makers of Kalavudaari, which will hit screens on April 12, are all set to release the film’s trailer today.

In this Hemanth M Rao’s directorial, Rishi plays the role of a traffic cop, while Anant Nag plays the role of a retired police officer.

The director has created a hype around this investigative drama through the teaser and songs and trailer will further raise the curiosity.

The film, presented by Puneeth Rajkumar and produced by his wife Ashwini, is the first feature film made under PRK Productions. The script of Kavaludaari is written by Hemanth, who made his debut with Godhi B Anna Sadharana Mykattau.

Actors, including Achyuth Kumar, Suman Ranganath, Roshini Prakash, Siddartha Madhyamika, have pivotal roles to play in the film. Kavaludaari’s music is scored by Charan Raj while the cinematography has been done by Advaitha Gurumuthy.