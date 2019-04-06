Special song had 'Bharaate' team burning midnight oil

By Express News Service

The team of Bharaate, including the lead actors Sriimurali, Sreeleela along with Rachita Ram and 200 dancers is said to have burnt midnight oil over the last five days. This was for the shoot of the title track, and Rachita Ram was roped in to make a special appearance.

The trio shook a leg to a thumping dance number, choreographed by Mohan, in a grand set created by art director, Mohan B Kere. Keeping the hook line of Bharaate, the song lyrics going like Bitaakri depression, Udkolri solution is written by the director. CE gets hold of some stills from the sets, featuring the actors grooving to the dance number.

“This particular track, music composed by Arjun Janya will lift the mood of all those people who are depressed and will be most sepcial song of the movie,” says the director. Bharaate produced by Supreeth and cinematography Giresh Gowda is now left with six days of talkie portions and three songs.