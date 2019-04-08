Bharath Gowda, Shruti Prakash for Pannaga Somashekar’s directorial debut

Home Entertainment Kannada

An engineer-turned-director, Pannaga Somashekar, is making his directorial debut with Kadala Theerada Bhargava.

An engineer-turned-director, Pannaga Somashekar, is making his directorial debut with Kadala Theerada Bhargava. A short filmmaker, and a dialogue writer, this will be his first venture. The film’s muhurath took place on Sunday, and will go on floors in the next 10 days. Touted to be a drama with elements of love and freindship, the film stars Bharath Gowda, Shruti Prakash in the leads, along with Varun Raju and KP Sridhar in the cast. The makers have revealed the first look from the film. The shooting is scheduled in and around Bengaluru. Shruti, a Bigg Boss contestant, has a handful of films lined up, including Rangamandira, Fida and Gully.  Cameraman Keertan Poojari and musician Anil C G has joined the team. 

