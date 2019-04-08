Bharath Gowda, Shruti Prakash for Pannaga Somashekar’s directorial debut

An engineer-turned-director, Pannaga Somashekar, is making his directorial debut with Kadala Theerada Bhargava. A short filmmaker, and a dialogue writer, this will be his first venture. The film’s muhurath took place on Sunday, and will go on floors in the next 10 days. Touted to be a drama with elements of love and freindship, the film stars Bharath Gowda, Shruti Prakash in the leads, along with Varun Raju and KP Sridhar in the cast. The makers have revealed the first look from the film. The shooting is scheduled in and around Bengaluru. Shruti, a Bigg Boss contestant, has a handful of films lined up, including Rangamandira, Fida and Gully. Cameraman Keertan Poojari and musician Anil C G has joined the team.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.