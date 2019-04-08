Home Entertainment Kannada

Shivarajkumar vs Sudeep: Box office clash on Varamahalakshmi

Tentatively titled Anand, Century Star’s film is to release on August 9. Now, director of Pailwaan is also targeting the same day for his film, which stars Sudeep

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Looks like two stars of the Kannada industry —Shivarajkumar and Sudeep — who played the leads in Prem’s recent directorial The Villain, will now have  a face-off at the box office. The reason? Century star’s film-— tentatively titled Anand and directed by P Vasu— and Sudeep’s Pailwaan directed by S Krishna, will both hit theatres on Varamahalakshmi(August 9).  

While producer Yogi Dwarakish had decided to go ahead with an August 9 release, which he fixed in December during the muhurath. Now, Krishna too plans to release his film on the same date. On Ugadi, the director of Pailwaan took to Twitter to make the announcement. “To all #KichchaFans all news for who are continuously asking me about release details #Pailwaan will be releasing Pan India for VARAMHALAKSHMI festival..will keep you all updated about Audio release. Need all your Love & Support.” (sic).

Pailwaan, which stars Sudeep in the role of a wrestler and boxer, is now in the post production stage. It also features Akanksha Singh in the female lead, along with Suniel Shetty and Sushant Singh in the cast. The film will see a simultaneous release in  different languages, including Hindi, Bhojpuri and Marathi.
 For Shivanna, Anand, which is currently rolling, will be the 52nd film made under Dwarakish Pictures. This is the second time the actor is associating with the  P Vasu after Shivalinga. The cast also includes Rachita Ram in the lead and Anant Nag in a pivotal role. With Shivarajkumar and Sudeep’s film releasing on the same day, will Sandalwood witness one of the biggest big box office clashes? Watch this space for more.

