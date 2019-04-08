Two-film-old Roshini Prakash keen to break away from stereotypes

Home Entertainment Kannada

Heroine of Kavaludaari takes up films based on subject, rather than length of role

Like Rishi, Hemanth M Rao’s directorial Kavaludaari, will be the second film for heroine, Roshini Prakash. The latter made her tinsel town debut with Tiger Galli, but feels that her upcoming film will be doubly important for her career. Filmmakers in Kannada are coming out with different concepts, and Kavaludaari, she feels is one such movie.

While many actors take up films based on the length of their roles, Roshini says that it’s a non-issue
for her. “As long as I do justice to my role, my screen time doesn’t matter much to me. I personally believe that the performance and impact of each character is what counts. I don’t want to be known as just another heroine. Instead, I’d like to be known as one who was part of good films,”  says Roshini, who is keen to know how her crime thriller will turn out to be.

Roshini insists on cutting through the clutter and taking up roles that will break stereotypes.  “Even in my first film, I played the role of a cop. It gave me a chance to explore my capabilities as an actor,” says Roshini, who will play the role of a lowermiddle-class, who is dealing with her own life problems, with only her dad (played by Achyuth Kumar) to turn to. “It’s a character that most girls can connect to, especially those who have been the source of bread and butter to their families. “Here again, the character is not cliched, which is why I took up the film,” she says.

Even though she doesn’t share any screen time with Anant Nag, who plays a retired police officer, just the chance to meet him on the sets was exciting, she adds. The youngster, who is waiting for the release of her Kannada film, to make her next move, has also completed shooting for her first Tamil film, a directorial debut by Kumaran, starring Kathir. “I am waiting for Kavaludaari’s release, which I hope will give way to new opportunities,” she says.

