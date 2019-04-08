Home Entertainment Kannada

With Night Out, Rakesh Adiga shifts focus to direction

After 10 years, the actor whose film will release on April 12, is set for a new challenge

Published: 08th April 2019 02:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2019 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film

By Express News Service

Night out will mark the directorial debut of Rakesh Adiga, an actor, who has turned director. The reason for this change after 10 years is his underlying desire to try his hand behind the scenes. “My close friends, including those from the film industry, always knew my interest in direction. In fact, just as I completed class 10 in 2001, I started off as an assistant director. It was a time when the digital medium was yet to take off in the industry. It was my album Urban Lads in 2007 that caught the attention of filmmakers, and I was called for an audition for film, Jhossh, which is how I made my foray into acting,” explains Rakesh, who is ready to test the waters with Night Out this week. “This film is releasing exactly 10 years after my first film, Josh,” he says.  

The film, starring fresh face Bharath, Akshay Pawar and Shruti Goradia of (Sankashta Kara Ganapati fame), is produced by a doctor, Naveen Krishna, a resident of the USA, who was impressed with the film’s story. “He not only decided to invest in the film, but also gave a free hand,” says Rakesh, who, apart from direction, has written the story and screenplay. He has even tried his hands in writing dialogues and also sung a bit song. Night Out has music scored by Sameer Kulkarni and cinematography by Arun Alexander, along with Vishwajith Rao.

The story revolves around two friends travelling from one place to another during which, through a flashback, a thrilling story unfolds. “Everything is based on real-life incidents, some of which I have personally witnessed. I have tried to bring alive the characters through my story to ensure that every person can relate to it. I don’t intend to give out any message through my film, which is only going to be a pure entertainer with comedy. I also don’t have a typical hero, heroine, comedian, villains as characters,” he explains.

Rakesh’s first aim was to get into the industry, and establish himself. “Acting in 13 films has given me a complete perspective on cinema. To hone my directing skills, I have put forth my stories to a few directors, including Jhossh director  Shivamani, and taken inputs from them,” he says, adding, “I am capable of getting work done from actors, which is an important factor. I believe in not creating confusion during the making. I had a grip on the music and have often had discussions with different departments. Over the years, I have learnt language of cinema which has come in handy in Night Out,” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. (File Photo | EPS)
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
Video
Bharani festival concludes in Kodungallur
Sreedhanya Suresh
Sreedhanya Suresh: Inspiring tale of Kerala's first tribal woman to clear UPSC
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp