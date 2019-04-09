Home Entertainment Kannada

Abhishek Ambareesh’s second film to be helmed by Mahesh Rao?

Just as his debut Amar is getting ready for release, possible names of who will be directing 
the actor’s next is doing the rounds

Published: 09th April 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 10:39 AM

Abhishek

By  A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Even as Abhishek Ambareesh’s debut Amar is yet to hit theatres, there is already a lot of buzz surrounding the actor’s second project. The big question is:  Who will be helming the film. There are a couple of names doing the rounds, and in the list is said to be director Mahesh Rao. The latter’s last film was Santhu Straight Forward starring Yash in 2016.

The director, who took time for his next,  has now come with a suitable script for the one-film-old actor. In fact, Abhishek is said to have given the green signal,” says our source, who also tells us it is for the production house to decide if it wants to make an official announcement, which might be made after the elections. The plot or subject of the movie and Abhishek’s character in it is yet to be known. 

Meanwhile, the actor’s first film, made under Sandesh Productions and directed by Nagshekar, is now in the post production stage. The team released the first video song, Olavina Udugore, on Ugadi. The romantic drama, based against the backdrop of biking, has been shot in a record number of locations in Karnataka, and neighbouring states.

The movie’s second half is mostly captured in the picturesque locations of Switzerland. The film will soon be presented to the Censor Board, and the team will make an official announcement about the release once they get a clearance from the board. 

TAGS
Abhishek Ambareesh

