After Pushpaka Vimana, Ravindranath gearing up for Country Made Chaari

Express News Service

Ravindranath S, who made his directorial debut with the Ramesh Aravind and Rachita Ram starrer, Pushpaka Vimana, is now preparing for his second project, after a gap of over two years. The project, interestingly titled Country Made Chaari, will be an action-packed commercial thriller, unlike Pushpaka Vimana, which was an emotional drama about the relationship between a father and his daughter.

His second movie will, however, have certain elements of emotion, playing on the relationship between a father and son. The director has plans to launch a newcomer with this film, but is not yet ready to reveal the name.

According to him, the title, speaks of the journey of a local boy and the hero’s character name will be Raghava Chaari, popularly known as Chaari among friends. The film will be presented by K Nagaraj and made under the banner Torch Bearer Studio. Currently, the team is in the process of finalising the cast before they hit the floor in May.