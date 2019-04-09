Home Entertainment Kannada

After Pushpaka Vimana, Ravindranath gearing up for Country Made Chaari

His second movie will, however, have certain elements of emotion, playing on the relationship between a father and son.

Published: 09th April 2019 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2019 12:06 PM   |  A+A-

By CE Features
Express News Service

Ravindranath S, who made his directorial debut with the Ramesh Aravind and Rachita Ram starrer, Pushpaka Vimana, is now preparing for his second project, after a gap of over two years. The project, interestingly titled Country Made Chaari, will be an action-packed commercial thriller, unlike Pushpaka Vimana, which was an emotional drama about the relationship between a father and his daughter.

His second movie will, however, have certain elements of emotion, playing on the relationship between a father and son. The director has plans to launch a newcomer with this film, but is not yet ready to reveal the name.

According to him, the title, speaks of the journey of a local boy and the hero’s character name will be Raghava Chaari, popularly known as Chaari among friends. The film will be presented by K Nagaraj and made under the banner Torch Bearer Studio. Currently, the team is in the process of finalising the cast before they hit the floor in May.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ravindranath

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under AIADMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu
Video
Election Talkies: I don't think it's a national swing election, says Sandeep Shastri‏
Graphics on the Lok Sabha Polls 2019 schedule. (Vijesh CK | ENS)
Lok Sabha 2019: Know when your state will go for elections!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp