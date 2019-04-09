Paddehuli gets a ‘Power’ booster with Puneet Rajkumar's special appearance

By Express News Service

Producer K Manju’s son, Shreyas Manju’s debut film, Paddehuli makes for a starry affair for it has some of the top actors of Sandalwood associating with the film. Guru Deshpande’s upcoming directorial that features Rakshit Shetty in an important role, gets a power boost with Puneeth Rajkumar making an special appearance in the film. A cameo role, of the ‘Power Star’ is said to be in the climax, which according to the director will be the highlight of Paddehuli.

The actor’s presence was kept a secret by the team, and has been revealed closer to the release date of the film, which is slated for April 19. Though, the director is not ready to give more details on Puneeth’s role, we hear that the actor will be playing himself in the film leaving one to connect the dots, once it is out in theatres.

The film brings Ravichandran and Sudharani together on the silverscreen after 25 years of Mane Devaru. The two play the role of parents of Shreyas in this film. Paddehuli’s trailer was launched by Darshan, and the audio launch was graced by Sudeep along with actor Ganesh and Sriimurali, making their presence felt at the event. Paddehuli has Shreyas playing the role of Sampath, a musician and a die hard fan of legendary actor, Vishnuvardhan. Adding charm to this family entertainer is Nishvika Naidu in the female lead along with Chikkanna, Vinayak Joshi and others in the cast.

This musical film has Ajaneesh Loknath scoring 10 different songs across all genres. He has also given the background score. With just 10 days left for the film’s release, the team will be coming up with the film’s trailer, which will be released on PRK Audio Channel on April 10.