August release for Rakshit Shetty-starrer Avane Srimannarayana

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

With election and cricket matches taken precedence, films have taken a back seat. However, it hasn’t perturbed filmmakers, who are fixing mid-year release dates. The team of Rakshit Shetty-starrer Avane Sriimannarayana that marks the directorial debut of Sachin Ravi, is now looking for a monsoon release. They are planning to simultaneously release the period romantic comedy in five languages (Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi) in August. This was confirmed by Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, the co-producer of the film along with HK Prakash.

Sharing the latest stills from the sets of Avane...featuring Rakshit and Shanvi Srinvastava, who is playing the female lead, Pushkar says the period drama made with a huge budget required 600 days in total, right from the scripting stages. “The film took 400 days for the script. Now we have completed 180 days of shoot and left with another 22 days. The last portions will be shot in two schedules - Bengaluru and Bijapur,” he says.

The team has also managed to complete the post production work, which, Pushkar says, was possible because of the in-house facilities.”The VFX was done at our own Pinaka Studio which helped us simultaneously complete major work. Ninety five per cent of the film’s shoot and 70 per cent of the post production is complete. This time, we are sure to be out in August without any hurdles.”

Pushkar, who has started initiating talks with distributors in other regions, wants to present the making of Avane...with a showreel. “The showreel is getting cut, and discussions will begin once we are completely done with the shoot, which will be probably from May. We have ample time to take the film to them. “Since films such as Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, made under our banner, have been remade in a couple of other languages, and Rakshit having established himself across the country with Ulidavaru

Kandante and Kirik Party, we stand good when it comes to pan-India release,”he says.

The film also includes Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty and Balaji Manohar. Avane Srimannarayana has music by Charan Raj and Ajaneesh B Loknath, cinematography is by Karm Chawla.