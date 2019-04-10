‘I like to psychologically connect with the characters I play in my films’

By Express News Service

Think Anant Nag, think Venkob Rao, the Alzheimer’s patient the senior actor essayed in Hemanth M Rao’s debut Godhi Banna Sadharna Mykattu. But now, the audience is looking forward to his upcoming role in Kavaludaari, in which he plays the role of a retired police officer, Muttanna His role in Hemanth’s directorial, he says, will be dedicated to men in armed forces or anyone who sports a uniform. “I led a very disciplined life. In my younger days, I was in the NCC. Though I had the opportunity to get into the territorial army, I got into theatre,” he says.

The reason Anant is associating with Hemanth for the second time is because he feels that he has some “extraordinary stories waiting to be told.” “And he knows how to tell a story with the right kind and amount of emotions. What particularly struck me is the thought process of the film. In addition to my character, this film features Achyuth Kumar, Suman Ranganath, Rishi, Avinash, who are well placed in the layers of the story. He is an intense filmmaker, which, as an actor, I look at it as a challenge,” he says.

While many assume that for an actor with decades of experience acting is a cake walk, he still looks at every role from a newcomer’s point of view. “I like variety in the roles I take up. I basically like to psychologically connect with my characters, which helps me get into the skin of the role,” he says talking about the various dimension to the characters he played in Godhi Banna, KGF and Kavaludaari.

It’s every director’s dream to work with Anant Nag, and filmmakers have to queue up to get him on board. But he has his own terms while choosing roles at this stage of his acting career. “My first request is a script. Often, directors come to me with a one-line description or a synopsis of the film. I usually don’t encourage this because it doesn’t allow an actor to get into the depth of the role or story. I insist on a script, which helps me understand the film better, and perform better,” he says, admitting that to him, connecting with his character is of utmost priority. “The minute I get a role, I try to relate them to my own personal experiences,”he says.