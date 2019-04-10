Home Entertainment Kannada

‘I like to psychologically connect with the characters I play in my films’

says Anant Nag, ahead of the release of Hemanth M Rao’s Kavaludaari, in which he plays the role of a retired cop; film is made under the banner of PRK Productions

Published: 10th April 2019 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Anant Nag

By Express News Service

Think Anant Nag, think Venkob Rao, the Alzheimer’s patient the senior actor essayed in Hemanth M Rao’s debut Godhi Banna Sadharna Mykattu. But now, the audience is looking forward to his upcoming role in Kavaludaari, in which he plays the role of a retired police officer, Muttanna  His role in Hemanth’s directorial, he says, will be dedicated to men in armed forces or anyone who sports a uniform. “I led a very disciplined life. In my younger days, I was in the NCC. Though I had the opportunity to get into the territorial army, I got into theatre,” he says.   

The reason Anant is associating with Hemanth for the second time is because he feels that he has some “extraordinary stories waiting to be told.” “And he knows how to tell a story with the right kind and amount of emotions. What particularly struck me is the thought process of the film. In addition to my character, this film features Achyuth Kumar, Suman Ranganath, Rishi, Avinash, who are well placed in the layers of the story. He is an intense filmmaker, which, as an actor, I look at it as a challenge,” he says.  

While many assume that for an actor with decades of experience acting is a cake walk, he still looks at every role from a newcomer’s point of view. “I like variety in the roles I take up. I basically like to psychologically connect with my characters, which helps me get into the skin of the role,” he says talking about the various dimension to the characters  he played in Godhi Banna, KGF and Kavaludaari.  

It’s every director’s dream to work with Anant Nag, and filmmakers have to queue up to get him on board. But he has his own terms while choosing roles at this stage of his acting career. “My first request is a script. Often, directors come to me with a one-line description or a synopsis of the film. I usually don’t encourage this because it doesn’t allow an actor to get into the depth of the role or story. I insist on a  script, which helps me understand the film better, and perform better,” he says, admitting that to him, connecting with his character is of utmost priority. “The minute I get a role, I try to relate them to my own personal experiences,”he says.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
Video
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp