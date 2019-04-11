Sequel to Panchatantra in the works

A Sharadhaa By

Express News Service

Sonal Monteiro and Vihan

Team Panchatantra, which is basking in the success of their latest outing, will enter the third week of run. The film, based on the Hare and Tortoise story has been appreciated by audience here with around 80 theatres across Karnataka screening the film.

Seeing the success, the makers have decided to take it forward with a sequel. Panchatantra part 2 will be bigger in terms of making and cast. The film, to be helmed by Yogaraj Bhat, will simultaneously be made in three languages - Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. Producers Hariprasad Jayanna and Hemanth Paradkar will, for the second time, be associating with Yogaraj Bhat for the sequel.

The trio plans to go on floors with the projects once Bhatru completes work with Gaalipata 2 and a project with Shivarajkumar.The thought of coming up with a sequel was finalised a couple of days ago, and work on the script will start soon. The team, which is planning to come with yet another universal concept, wants to retain the ‘race’ as the story’s backdrop which was used in the first part. This, they felt was what helped them connect with the audience. Panchatantra features Vihan and Sonal Monterio in the lead, along with Rangayana Raghu in the cast. Arjun Janya scores the music for the film, with Sugnan as the cameraman. However, for the sequel the makers are looking to rope a hero who is well known across the Kannada, Telugu and Tamil industry. We’ll have to now wait until all the decisions are finalised.