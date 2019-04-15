Home Entertainment Kannada

'Brahmachari' gets Dattana on board

Brahmachari's shooting is set to start from today in Bengaluru and will have Dharma Vish scoring the music and Ravi handling the camera.

Published: 15th April 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 12:20 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Brahmachari, which stars Satish Ninasam and Aditi Prabhudeva, now has Dattanna coming on board too. The film’s muhurath took place on Sunday and had Dhruv Sarga gracing the event, with the makers confirming the senior actor’s addition to the cast.  

This romantic comedy-drama will be produced by Uday K Metha, directed by Chandra Mohan and will have Dattanna playing a vital role, whose character is said to go along with the lead actor.

