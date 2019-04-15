Home Entertainment Kannada

Have a story for Sudeep but nothing has been finalised: Suri

Suri reveals that both he and Sudeep are busy with their current commitments and hence, it might be best to talk about the project when everything falls into place.

Actor Sudeep

By A Sharadhaa
Express News Service

Suri works with laser-sharp focus, handling only one project at a time. Currently, he is busy on the sets of his upcoming film - Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger, which stars Dhananjay in the lead. However, there has been a lot of speculation about his upcoming projects, with rumours abound that he will be associating with Sudeep for a film that is likely to be produced by K P Srikanth.

City Express caught up with the director to find out his next course of action. “I am aware that talks of me associating with Sudeep, for a project are doing the rounds. I have a story and a title in mind for Sudeep but nothing has been finalised,” he says. The director adds that both he and Sudeep are busy with their current commitments and hence, it might be best to talk about the project when everything falls into place.

Suri reveals that he also has a script that would fit Darshan and if everything goes according to plan, he would like to take forward a project with the ‘Challenging Star’. 

The director is not ruling out the possibility of bringing together Puneeth and Shivarajkumar, which he says will happen only if a script does justice to their union. “Bringing two good actors is possible with an equally excellent story. Work on that front is going on. It doesn’t have to be Tagaru 2. I have a few ideas in mind but I am yet to discuss them,” the director says.

‘After Suri Popcorn..., I have to take up Kaage Bangara’

At one point of time, Suri had planned to drop Kaage Bangara, which was a prequel to his directorial Kendasampige. However, owing to public demand, he is now determined to fulfil their wish. “Every film of mine has the potential to be made into two parts. People are keen that I take up Kaage Bangara. So, it will be my next project. The script is ready and I need to have a final look,” says the director, who also mentions that fifty per cent of the shooting for Suri Popcorn Monkey Tiger has been completed.

Donning many hats

The filmmaker, who is a painter as well, has been fascinated by short films and is even ready with two to three ideas of his own. “I plan to put up my short films on digital platforms soon. I will talk about it once I plan to release them. Meanwhile, people will also have a glimpse of my paintings, which I plan to put up on the same social media platform,” he tells us.

