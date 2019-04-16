Home Entertainment Kannada

'99' reminded me of 'My Autograph': Sudeep

The latest trailer of Ganesh-starrer 99, directed by Preetham Gubbi has caught the attention of Sudeep.

Published: 16th April 2019 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 11:56 AM   |  A+A-

Ganesh and Bhavana in 99, the Kannada remake of the Tamil hit film 96.

Ganesh and Bhavana in 99, the Kannada remake of the Tamil hit film 96.

By Express News Service

The latest trailer of Ganesh-starrer 99, directed by Preetham Gubbi has caught the attention of Sudeep. “It reminds me of my own film, My Autograph,” the actor expressed in a video that went viral on social media.  “It was a film that got me nostalgic. Since I was directing and acting in the film,  I couldn’t savour it. But the trailer of 99 gave me a chance to look back,” says Sudeep, who feels the director has done a good job.

“Ganapa (Ganesh) has also got into the skin of the character and Bhavana complemented him,” he added.
The actor made a special mention about music director Arjun Janya and producer Ramu. The film’s camerawork, which is handled by Santhosh Rai Pathaje, is slated to release on April 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Kannada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
99 96 remake Sudeep Ganesh Bhavana

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

google play app store
Gallery
One of Tamil cinema's most versatile actors, Vikram, has carved a niche for himself in the industry. As Vikram turns 53 today, take a look at some rare photos from his journey, that are sure to leave you with nostalgia. (Photos | EPS)
Happy birthday 'Chiyaan' Vikram: Here are some rare photos of the 'Anniyan' star
A fire burned parts of the Notre Dame Cathedral on Monday, toppling its spire as Parisians watched in shock in the streets. Some facts and figures about the treasured building. (Photo | AP)
Notre-Dame Cathedral fire in Paris: Some facts and figures about the historical monument
Video
Election Talkies.
Young India: Of money for votes, old candidates and favourite leaders | Part 2
K Pandiarajan, Minister for Tamil Culture| Martin Louis
In Amma's absence, we also needed an alliance: Mafoi Pandiarajan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp