'99' reminded me of 'My Autograph': Sudeep

By Express News Service

The latest trailer of Ganesh-starrer 99, directed by Preetham Gubbi has caught the attention of Sudeep. “It reminds me of my own film, My Autograph,” the actor expressed in a video that went viral on social media. “It was a film that got me nostalgic. Since I was directing and acting in the film, I couldn’t savour it. But the trailer of 99 gave me a chance to look back,” says Sudeep, who feels the director has done a good job.

“Ganapa (Ganesh) has also got into the skin of the character and Bhavana complemented him,” he added.

The actor made a special mention about music director Arjun Janya and producer Ramu. The film’s camerawork, which is handled by Santhosh Rai Pathaje, is slated to release on April 26.