Ajay Rao and Crystal Paark Cinemas sign two-film deal

Producer T R Chandrashekaar of Crystal Paark Cinemas, who has delivered hits like Chamak, Ayogya and Birbal..., will now be joining hands with Ajay Rao.

Producer T R Chandrashekaar of Crystal Paark Cinemas, who has delivered hits like Chamak, Ayogya and Birbal..., will now be joining hands with Ajay Rao. Interestingly, the production house will be associating with the actor not for one for, but two films. After a few rounds of discussions, the actor-producer finalised the deal on Sunday. 

Ajay, whose film Krishna Talkies is currently rolling, will see the next film—his 27th and 28th— being made under Chandrashekaar’s home banner. The makers have finalised Jocky for the next film. Details of the second project will be revealed when they go on floors. 

Crystal Paark Cinemas has tied up with Gubbi Mele Brahmasatra starring Raj B Shetty, and Ranga BE, MTech featuring Vicky. He is also collaborating with Upendra for a big project, which will start once the ‘Real Star’ is done with his election commitment. This film with Ajay will be the seventh and eighth by the production house.  

B Thimme Gowda, popularly known as Jocky in the film circles, will be helming his first for Ajay Rao. The director, who has previously worked as a co-director for Lucky, Santhu Straight Forward and KGF, will now bring out his first film. Touted to be a commercial entertainer, the film will roll out from May first week, before which the team plans to finalise the cast and technicians.

